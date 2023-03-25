UrduPoint.com

Meeting reviews measures taken to prevent dengue

District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue prevention met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office today

The meeting reviewed the measures taken this year related to dengue prevention. Assistant Commissioner Human Resources and Coordination Ayusha Zafar, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Arain, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, Deputy District Health Officers, Entomologists, and focal persons of various departments were present on this occasion.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken this year related to dengue prevention. Assistant Commissioner Human Resources and Coordination Ayusha Zafar, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Arain, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, Deputy District Health Officers, Entomologists, and focal persons of various departments were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that preventive measures should be taken to prevent the dengue mosquito.

He said awareness should be raised among the people that water should not stay accumulated in one place.

He said the coverage of hotspots should be ensured properly, adding he directed that indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should work actively in the field.

Deputy Commissioner said that entomologists should monitor dengue surveillance teams so that dengue mosquito larvae do not grow.

He said the focal person should increase Android user activities. DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar briefed that 1428 cases of dengue were reported from January 1 to March 24. He said 108 outdoor and 412 indoor teams are active and 1724 hot spots have been covered.

He said that 2694 Android users are working in the field and their activities are being monitored regularly.

