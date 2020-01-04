UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Performance Of Dengue Monitoring Teams

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:03 PM

Meeting reviews performance of dengue monitoring teams

A meeting of the District Emergency and Response Committee (DERC) was held here on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak in the Chair to review the performance of dengue monitoring teams

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) : A meeting of the District Emergency and Response Committee (DERC) was held here on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak in the Chair to review the performance of dengue monitoring teams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Hidayatullah, focal person for Health Department Dr Atta-ur-Rehman and all district and health officers concerned attended the meeting.

The DC told the meeting that no negligence regarding dengue monitoring would be tolerated. He ordered for making all-out efforts to eliminate dengue larvae in the district.

Gulistan-e-Zahra and People's Colony should particularly be targeted while chalking out an anti-dengue campaign, he added.

