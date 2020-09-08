Meeting reviews preparations for upcoming polio campaign

Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for upcoming polio campaign scheduled to commence from September 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for upcoming polio campaign scheduled to commence from September 21.

The meeting among others was attended by Regional Police Officer, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, deputy commissioners, District Health Officers and representatives of World Health Organization.

Participants of the meeting discussed comparative data of previous polio campaigns, shortcomings and suggestions and proposals to address hurdles being witnessed during previous polio campaigns besides current situation of Covid.

The meeting was told that 911672 children of 236 union councils would be targeted in anti-polio drive for which 3816 mobile and fixed teams have been constituted. It was said that all the necessary steps have been taken to achieve the objective and targets of polio campaign.

Addressing the meeting, Riaz Mehsud directed to identify sensitive union councils and stressed to placate families refusing vaccinations of their children. He directed polio teams to ensure hundred percent coverage. He also urged local population to support polio teams and help government in its efforts to eliminate polio.