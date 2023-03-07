Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

The District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue on Tuesday met in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue on Tuesday met in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar.

In the meeting, the measures taken from March 1-6related to dengue prevention were reviewed. DHO Dr Khalid Mehmood Arain, DHO Dr Khalid Chanar, officers from school education, Colleges, sports, Deputy District Officers Health of the district, officers and focal persons of related departments were present.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance said that measures should be implemented to stay safe from dengue mosquitoes and awareness among people should be raised in that regard.

He said that water should not be allowed to stay accumulated in one place.

He directed that indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should work actively in the field and Android user activities should be increased. He stressed on ensuring complete coverage of hotspots.

District Health Officer Dr Khalid said that measures were being taken for the prevention of dengue, adding the performance of indoor and outdoor team members was being monitored for that purpose. He said that a case of dengue was reported who had travelled from another city.

Dr Khalid said that 412 indoor teams and 108 outdoor teams were active and vector surveillance was being done regularly across the district. He said that the coverage of 1,724 hotspots in the district had been ensured.