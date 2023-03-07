UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Situation Of Dengue In Bahawalpur District

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

The District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue on Tuesday met in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue on Tuesday met in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar.

In the meeting, the measures taken from March 1-6related to dengue prevention were reviewed. DHO Dr Khalid Mehmood Arain, DHO Dr Khalid Chanar, officers from school education, Colleges, sports, Deputy District Officers Health of the district, officers and focal persons of related departments were present.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance said that measures should be implemented to stay safe from dengue mosquitoes and awareness among people should be raised in that regard.

He said that water should not be allowed to stay accumulated in one place.

He directed that indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should work actively in the field and Android user activities should be increased. He stressed on ensuring complete coverage of hotspots.

District Health Officer Dr Khalid said that measures were being taken for the prevention of dengue, adding the performance of indoor and outdoor team members was being monitored for that purpose. He said that a case of dengue was reported who had travelled from another city.

Dr Khalid said that 412 indoor teams and 108 outdoor teams were active and vector surveillance was being done regularly across the district. He said that the coverage of 1,724 hotspots in the district had been ensured.

Related Topics

Dengue Sports Education Water March From

Recent Stories

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

5 minutes ago
 IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial cour ..

IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial court on March 13

5 minutes ago
 Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-ball ..

Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

5 minutes ago
 100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

50 seconds ago
 Three youth die in road accident in Hyderabad

Three youth die in road accident in Hyderabad

53 seconds ago
 15 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh building blas ..

15 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh building blast

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.