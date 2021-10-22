UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Steps To Control Dengue

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:29 PM

Meeting reviews steps to control dengue

A meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal to review performance of concerned departments for eradication of dengue larvae from various hotspots

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal to review performance of concerned departments for eradication of dengue larvae from various hotspots .

The meeting was given fresh updates by the officers of Health department, education department, Civil Defence, Rescue-1122, Transport department, food Authority and other concerned departments.

The meeting showed the data of various hotspots included for dengue surveillance as well as indoor and outdoor surveillance sent data received from the district teams.

The DC directed the officers to ensure drainage of water,cleaning of junkyards, ponds and other places and directed that notices be served to those who ignored clear instructions regarding dengue prevention.

