Meeting reviews steps to control dengue

An important meeting to review the steps taken to control dengue was held under the chairmanship of Minister Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :An important meeting to review the steps taken to control dengue was held under the chairmanship of Minister Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The minister said on this occasion that provision of free treatment and medicines to dengue patients in all government hospitals of Punjab was being ensured.

She said all departments have to take measures to overcome dengue. All data of dengue cases and medicines would be analyzed, she said.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Capt(R) Ijaz Ahmad said on the occasion that Commissioners and DCs would be taken to task in case of any negligence on dengue control.

Minister Auqaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafri, Additional Chief Secretary Capt(R) Ijaz Ahmad, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Special Secretary Mudassar Waheed Malik, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, Commissioner Lahore Asif Lodhi, Director news DGPR Javaid Younis, Additional Secretary Labour Dr Suhail Shahzad and officers of HED, Fisheries, Auqaf, PTA, food, Irrigation, Cooperative, Special Branch, PITB, Environment, WASA, Finance, DHA, Police, MET, LDA, Rescue 1122 and other departments alongwith commissioners and DCs were there.