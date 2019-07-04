UrduPoint.com
Meeting Stressed To Utilize Resources, Energies For Polio Eradication

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:35 PM

Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Polio Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Khan Afridi Thursday stressed for utilizing energies and all the available resources for elimination of polio from the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Polio Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Khan Afridi Thursday stressed for utilizing energies and all the available resources for elimination of polio from the province.

Chairing a high level meeting at his office, he also urged parents and all the stakeholders to create awareness among people about the disease and also extended help to district administration in its activities against the crippling disease.

The meeting also suggested proposals to create a liaison among concerned departments in the aftermath of surfacing of new polio case.

Meeting also highlighted the need of giving proper technical guidance to concerned administrative officers and observed that special steps were needed to cope with polio disease in high risk district including provincial metropolis and to stop its transmission.

Addressing the meeting, Kamran Ahmad Afridi said emergence of new polio case was a matter of concern that has put a question mark on the future of our next coming generation.

He said the government was committed to wipe out polio from the society and the time has arrived that concerned departments and parents should launch a joint struggle to save children from disability.

He also stressed that district administration should play an effective and result oriented role to clean the society from the polio virus.

The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Ali Asghar, SSP Operations, Zahoor Babar Afridi, Director EPI, Dr. Akram Shah, Dr. Abdi Nasir of World Health Organization and representatives of United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

