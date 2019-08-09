Mega health projects to reduce diseases burden

The government has successfully completed a series of health sector programmes and projects during one year to improve quality of medical services and reduce burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The government has successfully completed a series of health sector programmes and projects during one year to improve quality of medical services and reduce burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

According to an official of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the government has shown its commitment to overcome vicious cycle of malnutrition and has pin-pointed stunting as the major setback in the development of the nation.

He said that Pakistan Multi-sectoral Nutrition Strategy (PMNS) has been formulated following the bottom up approach to fill gaps in planning and implementation.

He said that Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Programme was initiated to improve women's and children's health conditions through better service delivery and supported health systems.

The programme aspires to provide better access to mother and child health and family planning services with provision of comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (EmONC) services in 275 hospitals and health facilities, provision of basic EmONC services in 550 health facilities and family planning services in all health outlets.

The official said that by the year 2018, the number of public sector hospitals has increased to 1,279, Basic Health Units (BHUs) improved to 5,527, Rural Health Centers (RHCs) were increased to 686 and dispensaries to 5,671.

These facilities together with 220,829 registered doctors, 22,595 registered dentists and 108,474 registered nurses bring the current ratio of one doctor for 963 persons, 9,413 persons per dentist and availability of one hospital bed for 1,608 persons.

The government has also planned to expand Prime Minister's National Health Programme (PMNHP) all over the country till 2022, to provide social health protection against most of chronic and debilitating diseases and health conditions to all families living below the poverty line of US$ 2 per day.

The PMNHP envisaged to reach-out under the second phase, to 14 million families across the country and costing Rs33.63 billion. The programme would be expanded across the country within five years, which has started from January 1, 2018, and would be completed by December 31, 2022.

Prime Minister's Programme for Prevention and Control of Hepatitis was launched to bear treatment of hepatitis B and C for patients who are unable to meet the expense of the treatment due to high cost of medicines and diagnostics along with promoting preventive interventions.

The official said that Polio Eradication Initiative Programme Pakistan has made important progress towards eradication of polio in the country.

He said that Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) has successfully provided immunization to children against the seven vaccine-preventable diseases under one year of age like childhood tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis, neonatal tetanus, measles and hepatitis B. New vaccines like penta-valent vaccine have been introduced with the help of United Nations Children Fund's (UNICEF).

A total of 3,237,660 families have been enrolled in the Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) and more than 117,726 families have been treated for various illnesses from 157 empanelled hospitals across Pakistan by February 2019.

He said that the programme was being implemented in a phased manner and in the first phase, the programme is being implemented in 38 districts of Pakistan covering 3.2 million families.

The objective is to lead a path towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Pakistan, with special focus towards those living below the poverty line in the country.

He said that the cumulative health expenditures by Federal and provincial governments during 2018-19 (Jul-Mar) increased to Rs203.74 billion which was 3.29 percent higher than corresponding period of previous year, which was recorded atRs197.25 billion.