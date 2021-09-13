UrduPoint.com

Mehsud Urges People To Join Hands For Making Area Polio-free

Mon 13th September 2021 | 04:13 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has said that all available resources would be utilized to make the upcoming polio campaign a complete success and urged residents to join hands with the administration to make the area polio free.

"The people of Peshawar Division should join hands with the administration to make the polio campaign a success starting from September 17. All resources should be utilized for the success of the polio campaign in the five districts of Peshawar Division," the commissioner observed while presiding over a meeting of the Task Force about preparations for the upcoming polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber Districts of Peshawar Division, District Police Officers, District Health Officers, WHO representatives and senior officials of other concerned agencies.

The commissioner also expressed satisfaction over the decreasing number of refusal cases and added that each individual of the society should play his part to wipe out the crippling disease from the area.

He said that efforts should be made to convince parents and all the refusal cases should be addressed through Jigra amicably, he added.

He said that he would be personally visiting sensitive areas along revenue and health officials to ensure that each child was administered anti-polio drops.

He also directed that foolproof security arrangements should be made to complete the drive successfully.

