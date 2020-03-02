UrduPoint.com
Member Of Regional Gov't Of Italy's Lombardy Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Authorities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:16 PM

Member of Regional Gov't of Italy's Lombardy Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Authorities

The economical development assessor of the Lombardy regional government, Alessandro Mattinzoli, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a statement by President of Lombardy Attilio Fontana and the welfare assessor in charge of regional health care, Giulio Gallera, said on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The economical development assessor of the Lombardy regional government, Alessandro Mattinzoli, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a statement by President of Lombardy Attilio Fontana and the welfare assessor in charge of regional health care, Giulio Gallera, said on Monday.

"As provided for employees of community services and public institutions, the entire [executive authority] will be subjected to lab tests," the statement said.

Last week, Fontana said that one of his employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and he voluntarily quarantined himself as a preventive measure.

To date, Italy, Europe's main hotbed for the virus, has registered over 1,500 cases of the coronavirus disease, and more than 30 people have died from the epidemic.

On a global scale, the virus has infected more than 89,000 people, with over 3,000 having died and over 45,000 recovered.

