UrduPoint.com

Meningococcal Vaccine Partially Effective Against Gonorrhea: Australian Study

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 03:02 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:The vaccine for meningococcal B could offer people protection against gonorrhea, according to an Australian research.

In a study published on Wednesday, a team from the University of Adelaide and Women's and Children's Hospital found that two doses of the meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine was 33 percent effective against gonorrhea in adolescents and young adults.

Funded by the South Australian government, the study's findings come as gonorrhea cases soaring globally and bacterial resistance rising to treatments.

Helen Marshall, lead author of the study from the Women's and Children's Hospital and 2022 South Australian of the Year, said the research was aiming to reduce the rate of gonorrhea infection as well as its long-term effects.

