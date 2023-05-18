UrduPoint.com

Mental Health Day Observed In SBBWU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Mental health day observed in SBBWU

Department of Psychology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University (SBBWU) here on Thursday arranged a seminar in connection with 'Mental Health Awareness Day' with an aim to create awareness regarding the prevailing mental health issues in the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):Department of Psychology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University (SBBWU) here on Thursday arranged a seminar in connection with 'Mental Health Awareness Day' with an aim to create awareness regarding the prevailing mental health issues in the society.

The students from the department of psychology displayed various stalls, each representing different mental and psychological issues along with their symptoms and preventive measures whereas students of Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Psychology (PGDCP), a specialized degree under the umbrella of the host department displayed a counseling desk where the personality assessment and other tests were conducted on the spot by the students.

A poster and Model Display Competition was also held between the students regarding "Psychological Distress" in which students from BS and Masters and PGDCP came up with different ideas and models to reflect the theme given. The Vice-Chancellor (VC) and Founder of Iftekhar Psychiatric Hospital visited all the display stalls and assessed the work of students and declared the position holders.

A Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) was also signed between SBBWUP and Iftekhar Psychiatric Hospital (IPH) by Prof. Dr Safia Ahmed (T.I), VC, and Dr Mian Iftekhar, Founder IPH under which both the institutes will hold collaborative research and campaigns to deal with the psychological health issues.

Also, both institutes will mutually deal with the relevant cases with respect to their area of expertise and the students of SBBWUP will be provided internship opportunities at IPH.

The VC stated, "Mental health is a burning issue nowadays and every individual is so deeply indulged in the competitive race of life that we are unable to realize how much our mental and psychological wellbeing is affected and most of all are unaware about the term "Mental Health" even.""It is a dire need to create awareness to address issues and all the relevant organizations/institutes must join hands and come forward for a cause," he stressed.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Women Post All From Race

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers condolences over flood victims

10 minutes ago
 Australian football: Remarkable milestones followi ..

Australian football: Remarkable milestones following entry into AFC

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its ..

Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its Undergraduate Research Compet ..

25 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge ..

Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge

6 minutes ago
 UAE envoy Pakistani air chief vow cooperation in a ..

UAE envoy Pakistani air chief vow cooperation in aviation industry

43 seconds ago
 Nahida thrilled to guide next generation of player ..

Nahida thrilled to guide next generation of players

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.