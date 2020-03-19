Mental health highlighted as China sees progress in epidemic control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :China has released a work plan on psychological counseling for those affected by COVID-19 as the country sees positive signs in taming the epidemic.

The work plan, issued by the State Council inter-agency task force for epidemic control on Wednesday, called for sustained psychological counseling services especially for COVID-19 patients, their families, families of fallen patients, vulnerable groups, health workers and those fighting the virus in the front line including police officers and community workers.

A cross-department approach was suggested to help people overcome the psychological trauma brought by the epidemic, the work plan said, designating specific departments accountable for each measure it listed.

In hard-hit regions particularly Hubei and its provincial capital Wuhan, special work teams composed of mental health professionals, social workers and volunteers should be set up for the purpose, according to the work plan.

The Chinese mainland reported no new confirmed indigenous cases of the novel corona-virus Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Thursday.