Mental health hospital in Shanghai holds exhibition of patients artworks

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Sixty paintings by 15 people with mental illnesses are on display in a mental health hospital in Shanghai, raising awareness of issues surrounding mental health.

The exhibition, themed "Line, Color and Story," features works containing abstract lines and shapes. It is the first exhibition held in the No. 600 Gallery located inside the Shanghai Mental Health Center.

Chen Zhimin, a doctor at the hospital and the exhibition's curator, said he and his colleagues first thought about opening a gallery about two years ago, as they knew art therapy can help promote recovery from debilitating mental disorders.

"Though without any professional training, some of my patients feel passion and creativity when they draw," Chen said.

"For their first show, I've chosen 60 pieces from about 1,000, which I thought were powerful and intriguing. I can see their emotions and stories through each stroke." Chen plans to cooperate with artists interested in the theme of mental health in the future, and is hoping to make the gallery a bridge to better connect people with mental illnesses with the broader society.

"The gallery is a good platform for public health education. By taking a closer look at the paintings, people can better understand people with mental illnesses and their spiritual worlds," he said.

The exhibition has attracted hundreds of visitors since its opening on Aug. 9, and is scheduled to run until early October.