UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mental Health Important For Healthy Society: Dr Yasmin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:27 PM

Mental health important for healthy society: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid emphasized the significance of mental health in development of a healthy society in the conference on Mental Health organized by the Psychiatry Department of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid emphasized the significance of mental health in development of a healthy society in the conference on Mental Health organized by the Psychiatry Department of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan was also present.

The minister expressed appreciation and congratulated the organizers for holding an important conference on an issue of great importance.

"People suffering mental illnesses require attention and care of their families," she said.

"The Institute of Mental Health is providing good quality services to patients and we are also trying to improve services," the Minister said.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan gave anoverview of the work of the Psychiatry Department and also thanked the minister forcoming to the department.

Related Topics

Punjab Fatima Jinnah Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

DG PMSA meets Sindh Governor

1 minute ago

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Agree to Hold ..

1 minute ago

Minister stresses timely completion of projects

1 minute ago

24 candidates qualify Civil Judges-Cum-Judicial Ma ..

1 minute ago

KP constructing 140 flats for government employees ..

6 minutes ago

Merkel, Mitsotakis to Discuss Migrant Situation on ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.