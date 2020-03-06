Mental health important for healthy society: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid emphasized the significance of mental health in development of a healthy society in the conference on Mental Health organized by the Psychiatry Department of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid emphasized the significance of mental health in development of a healthy society in the conference on Mental Health organized by the Psychiatry Department of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan was also present.

The minister expressed appreciation and congratulated the organizers for holding an important conference on an issue of great importance.

"People suffering mental illnesses require attention and care of their families," she said.

"The Institute of Mental Health is providing good quality services to patients and we are also trying to improve services," the Minister said.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan gave anoverview of the work of the Psychiatry Department and also thanked the minister forcoming to the department.