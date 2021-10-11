Merck asks FDA for authorization of Covid pill: statement

US pharmaceutical giant Merck said Monday that it has applied for emergency use authorization of its oral anti-Covid drug in the United States, a major step towards finding a simple pill to treat the disease

Merck has submitted the application for molnupiravir, "an investigational oral antiviral medicine, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe Covid-19 and/or hospitalization," the company said in a statement.

It said it was working "with regulatory agencies worldwide to submit applications for emergency use or marketing authorization in the coming months."