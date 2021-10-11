UrduPoint.com

Merck Asks FDA For Authorization Of Covid Pill: Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:43 PM

Merck asks FDA for authorization of Covid pill: statement

US pharmaceutical giant Merck said Monday that it has applied for emergency use authorization of its oral anti-Covid drug in the United States, a major step towards finding a simple pill to treat the disease

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Merck said Monday that it has applied for emergency use authorization of its oral anti-Covid drug in the United States, a major step towards finding a simple pill to treat the disease.

Merck has submitted the application for molnupiravir, "an investigational oral antiviral medicine, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe Covid-19 and/or hospitalization," the company said in a statement.

It said it was working "with regulatory agencies worldwide to submit applications for emergency use or marketing authorization in the coming months."

Related Topics

Company Oral United States

Recent Stories

CAEXPO to keep playing role for penetration of Pak ..

CAEXPO to keep playing role for penetration of Pakistani products in China, ASEA ..

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more de ..

Mongolia adds 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0 in World Cup qualifiers ..

Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0 in World Cup qualifiers

2 minutes ago
 DC dissatisfied with facilities at THQ hospital

DC dissatisfied with facilities at THQ hospital

2 minutes ago
 6.9-magnitude quake hits 114 km E of Chignik, Alas ..

6.9-magnitude quake hits 114 km E of Chignik, Alaska -- USGS

11 minutes ago
 US consulate, KMC, SEAS launch Frere hall conserva ..

US consulate, KMC, SEAS launch Frere hall conservation project

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.