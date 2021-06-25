UrduPoint.com
Merkel On Delta Variant: EU Needs To Do Everything To Avoid COVID-19 4th Wave

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:47 PM

Merkel on Delta Variant: EU Needs to Do Everything to Avoid COVID-19 4th Wave

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called on the European Union to do everything to avoid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic amid the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called on the European Union to do everything to avoid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic amid the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India.

"We must do our best not to be in the fourth wave, which will throw us behind. So the simple things � social distance, wearing masks, testing � remain relatively small constraints compared to what happens if we let the situation get out of hand and we have to take serious action again," Merkel said during a press conference.

Merkel added that the COVID-19 situation in the EU right now is stable.

