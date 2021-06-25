Merkel on Delta Variant: EU Needs to Do Everything to Avoid COVID-19 4th Wave

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called on the European Union to do everything to avoid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic amid the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021)

"We must do our best not to be in the fourth wave, which will throw us behind. So the simple things � social distance, wearing masks, testing � remain relatively small constraints compared to what happens if we let the situation get out of hand and we have to take serious action again," Merkel said during a press conference.

Merkel added that the COVID-19 situation in the EU right now is stable.