Mexico completes vaccination against COVID-19 in Baja California state

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mexico completed vaccination against COVID-19 among the population over 18 years old in the state of Baja California, the first of the country's 32 states, the Mexican government said Friday

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) --:Mexico completed vaccination against COVID-19 among the population over 18 years old in the state of Baja California, the first of the country's 32 states, the Mexican government said Friday.

Security minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said that in eight days, authorities administered 1,247,998 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which only require one dose.

"As a result, 92.4 percent of the total 1,350,000 doses designated for Baja California were applied in just eight days," the official explained at a press conference also attended by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Rodriguez said that inoculation in the state, which shares a border with the United States, covered the municipalities of Ensenada, Mexicali, Rosarito, San Quintin, Tecate and Tijuana.

For his part, the Mexican president described the action in Baja California as "mission accomplished" and reaffirmed his commitment to the vaccination of the entire population over 18 years old in the country with at least one dose of available vaccines by October.