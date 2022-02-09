UrduPoint.com

Mexico Registers Steady Decline In Fourth COVID-19 Wave - Government

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 11:49 AM

Mexico Registers Steady Decline in Fourth COVID-19 Wave - Government



MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Federal government of Mexico has reported a steady decline of the COVID-19 infections in the country, with the new cases and hospital occupancy declining for the past two weeks.

"Two weeks ago we were talking about entering the phase of the pandemic stabilization, last week we had a very significant decrease, and this week a decline again," Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the deputy secretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of Mexico, said during a press conference.

Since the beginning of February, the number of new positive cases and their percentage in the total number of tests, as well as hospital occupancy and the amount of people on medical leave have been decreasing in Mexico.

The number of the confirmed COVID-19 active cases is 134,394.

According to the director general of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, Zoe Robledo, hospitals are no longer full, with almost 9,500 hospital beds available in the country, 75% of them equipped with lung ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Mexico has seen a total of 5,167,110 COVID-19 cases, with 4,374,580 recoveries and 309,884 deaths.

