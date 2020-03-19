UrduPoint.com
Mexico Reports First Coronavirus Death

Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

Mexico has reported its first coronavirus case -- a 41-year-old man who died Wednesday in Mexico City, the health ministry said

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Mexico has reported its first coronavirus case -- a 41-year-old man who died Wednesday in Mexico City, the health ministry said.

The man, who suffered from diabetes, first began showing symptoms of the virus on March 9, the ministry said on its Twitter account.

Local press reports said he had not previously visited any countries that have had outbreaks of the virus.

The man's wife, however, told the Mexican television network, that her husband had attended a concert by the Swedish rock group Ghost on March 3 at the Palace of sports in Mexico City, with a companion.

She said Mexican health authorities had not been monitoring his case, "not even by telephone.""We were monitored by our Primary physician," she said.

