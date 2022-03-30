Mexico seeing reprieve from COVID-19 pandemic after 9-week decline, health official says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) --:Mexico is experiencing a reprieve from the COVID-19 pandemic, after nine weeks of declining infections, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Tuesday.

Noting that dedicated COVID-19 medical units "are practically empty," he said that "we are experiencing a respite in the course of the epidemic, with nine consecutive weeks where the number of people contracting COVID-19 has decreased." According to official data, current hospital occupancy is 97 percent lower than the peak of the pandemic during the second wave at the beginning of 2021.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 mortality rate is 98 percent lower as the fourth wave subsides compared to the peak level, while the average number of deaths in a 14-day period was 35.

Lopez-Gatell attributed the declining figures in part to the progress of the national vaccination campaign, which has reached almost 85.6 million people in the country.