Mexico to expand COVID-19 vaccination to older adolescents without comorbidities

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) --:Mexico will extend its vaccination program against COVID-19 to adolescents between 15 and 17 years old without comorbidities in the coming days, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

"We will soon open immunization for adolescents from 15 to 17 years old without comorbidities," Lopez-Gatell said during a health update.

Vaccination for this age group with comorbidities began at the beginning of October, he added.

Within the entire group, there are an estimated 1 million children, with only 10 percent vaccinated so far, according to the official.