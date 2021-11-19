Mexico, US, Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:54 AM

Leaders of Mexico, Canada and the United States have pledged to make concerted efforts to combat irregular migration, arms traffic, and jointly develop their national economies, at a trilateral summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Washington

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Leaders of Mexico, Canada and the United States have pledged to make concerted efforts to combat irregular migration, arms traffic, and jointly develop their national economies, at a trilateral summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Washington.

"Today (Thursday), I hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for a North American Leaders' Summit. We're committed to providing a better future for our people and creating the conditions for prosperity, sustainability, and security," Biden tweeted overnight into Friday.

According to the Mexican Foreign Ministry, in the final declaration the leaders agreed to seek a coordinated approach to solving the issue of the annual illegal arms traffic to Mexico, combining efforts in the field of technology, economic development, supply chains, and competitiveness in priority sectors.

Other priorities in the trilateral cooperation include joint efforts in climate action, fight with illegal migration and the COVID-19 pandemic, protection of victims of human trafficking and smuggling, racial justice, and equality in North America.

Biden also held separate meetings with Trudeau and Lopez to discuss bilateral ties with their countries.

The previous trilateral high-level meeting was held in Canada in 2016.

