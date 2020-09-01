UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's COVID-19 Caseload Nears 600,000

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Mexico's COVID-19 caseload nears 600,000

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 3,719 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its national caseload to 599,560

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Mexico's Health Ministry reported 3,719 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its national caseload to 599,560.

Meanwhile, 256 new deaths were reported, bringing Mexico's death toll to 64,414, the ministry said.

Mexico's national count of coronavirus cases is the eighth highest in the world, with its death toll the fourth highest, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the government is doing well in handling the COVID-19 health and economic crises without raising public-sector debt.

Related Topics

World Mexico Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

23 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

28 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Suda ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan will face dire consequences if blackliste ..

1 hour ago

Unemployment rate rises to 7.2% in July: EU

2 minutes ago

Gov't hopes Senate to pass FATF: Faisal Javed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.