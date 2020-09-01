Mexico's Health Ministry reported 3,719 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its national caseload to 599,560

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Mexico's Health Ministry reported 3,719 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its national caseload to 599,560.

Meanwhile, 256 new deaths were reported, bringing Mexico's death toll to 64,414, the ministry said.

Mexico's national count of coronavirus cases is the eighth highest in the world, with its death toll the fourth highest, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the government is doing well in handling the COVID-19 health and economic crises without raising public-sector debt.