MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Mexican health authorities reported on Wednesday night that the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has reached 1,732, with 163 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country reached 17,799, with 13,263 suspected cases, according to the General Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Jose Luis Alomia.

At a press conference at the National Palace, Mexican Minister of Health Jorge Alcocer discussed the process and pathophysiology of the coronavirus.

Although there is no vaccine yet, Alcocer said, "if we take care of our health, we can face any virus, such as COVID-19."The General Health Council of Mexico declared a national health emergency on March 30. The declaration does not mandate a curfew, nor does it close the nation's borders or commercial operations.

Both Mexican authorities and medical experts, as well as the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization predict that the peak of epidemic in the country will occur in early May.