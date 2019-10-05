MHUs conducts dengue screening test for 4,711 people, 228 found positive in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) The Mobile Health Units (MHUs) of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department have conducted screening test of dengue as many as 4,711 persons and diagnosed 228 persons amongst.

It was revealed by the Secretary P&S Health Captain (R) Muhammad Usman while visiting the different MHUs here on Saturday.According to the details, Mobile Health Units have screened 2,231 males and 2,480 females so far.

These mobile health units are facilitating free of cost screening test for CBC, Ultrasound, Blood Sugar, ECG, Typhoid, and TB.Meanwhile, Secretary P&S Healthcare has reviewed the health facility arrangements and performance of all the Mobile Health Units during his visit.

He also asked patients regarding the health facilities that mobile units are providing to visitors. Further, he directed officials to arrange vaccination units along with these MHUs. He added that the availability of all kinds of vaccination for children must be assured in these Mobile Heath Units.The purpose of these mobile health units is to ensure the provision of medical facilities in far-flung areas.

In different areas of Rawalpindi division, five mobile health units and two mobile filter clinic are working in the area of Rehmatabad, Chaklala Scheme One, DhokHassu, Adiala Road and Allama Iqbal Park Murree Road.