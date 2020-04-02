The Greek authorities have placed the Ritsona refugee and migrant camp on Euboea island under quarantine for 14 days after 20 COVID-19 cases were confirmed among its residents, the Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum said on Thursday

Earlier in the week , a woman who was recently moved from the camp to give birth in Athens tested positive for COVID-19.

"The decision [to introduce a quarantine] was made after tracking contacts of a COVID-19 infected woman from the center who was hospitalized after giving birth in an Athens hospital. An examination of 63 people in the Ritsona revealed that 20 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

None of the 20 people who tested positive for the virus had any disease symptoms. The results also showed that all employees [of the camp] tested negative for the coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

During the period of quarantine, entry and exit from the camp, which has a capacity to accommodate about 3,000 people, is strictly prohibited. Police forces have been reinforced to monitor compliance, and the National Health Organization will send additional medical staff to the camp. All inhabitants will be tested for the coronavirus.