MIH conducts free Autism camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) As part of World Autism awareness month, Maroof International Hospital's (MIH) Early Intervention Therapy Unit (EITU) has conducted two-day free medical camp.

The camp was arranged to address the critical need for autism awareness, early diagnosis, and accessible care in Pakistan.

The closing session was attended by Dr. Ramez Alraee, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic as chief guest and Deputy Head of Mission from the Embassy of Iraq Ms. Raghda Raghda Nabeel Fauzi.

They appreciated Pakistan’s growing efforts in inclusive education and healthcare, particularly for children with special needs.

Dr. Ramez Alraee emphasized the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and Syria in the field of special education and health, expressing the Syrian community’s commitment to assist Pakistan in promoting inclusive care models.

He praised Maroof’s initiatives, terming essential for building an inclusive society.

Haroon Naseer, CEO of Maroof International Hospital said that according to global estimates, one in 100 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

He said in Pakistan, where awareness remains limited and diagnostic capacity critically low, the burden is growing.

He said there are fewer than 100 trained consultants across the country capable of accurately diagnosing autism—a gap that severely delays early intervention.

He reiterated the hospital’s long-standing commitment, “Our Early Intervention Therapy Unit reflects MIH’s vision of timely, accessible, and dignified care for every child, regardless of their challenges.”

The free autism diagnostic consultations were led by Prof. Dr. S. Hashim Raza, consultant at East Surrey NHS Trust, UK, and one of only two certified specialists in Pakistan qualified to diagnose autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

He was assisted by Ms. Tehreem Khan, Head of Maroof EITU. Their team provided guidance to dozens of parents on identifying early signs and supporting developmental needs.

The Maroof Dental Department also conducted free dental screenings led by Dr. Maira Nazim, offering valuable oral health consultations and distributing discounted care vouchers to promote dental hygiene among families.

Ms. Rubina Afzal, Head Corporate – Global Projects and Programs at MIH, said , “This isn’t just an event it’s a heartfelt effort to bring visibility to the needs of children with autism and their families."

"Through this free two-day camp, we’ve offered more than just consultations. We've offered listening ears, open hearts, and a space where every child is seen and supported.”