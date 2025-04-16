MIH Conducts Free Autism Camp
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 09:08 PM
As part of World Autism awareness month, Maroof International Hospital's (MIH) Early Intervention Therapy Unit (EITU) has conducted two-day free medical camp
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) As part of World Autism awareness month, Maroof International Hospital's (MIH) Early Intervention Therapy Unit (EITU) has conducted two-day free medical camp.
The camp was arranged to address the critical need for autism awareness, early diagnosis, and accessible care in Pakistan.
The closing session was attended by Dr. Ramez Alraee, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic as chief guest and Deputy Head of Mission from the Embassy of Iraq Ms. Raghda Raghda Nabeel Fauzi.
They appreciated Pakistan’s growing efforts in inclusive education and healthcare, particularly for children with special needs.
Dr. Ramez Alraee emphasized the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and Syria in the field of special education and health, expressing the Syrian community’s commitment to assist Pakistan in promoting inclusive care models.
He praised Maroof’s initiatives, terming essential for building an inclusive society.
Haroon Naseer, CEO of Maroof International Hospital said that according to global estimates, one in 100 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
He said in Pakistan, where awareness remains limited and diagnostic capacity critically low, the burden is growing.
He said there are fewer than 100 trained consultants across the country capable of accurately diagnosing autism—a gap that severely delays early intervention.
He reiterated the hospital’s long-standing commitment, “Our Early Intervention Therapy Unit reflects MIH’s vision of timely, accessible, and dignified care for every child, regardless of their challenges.”
The free autism diagnostic consultations were led by Prof. Dr. S. Hashim Raza, consultant at East Surrey NHS Trust, UK, and one of only two certified specialists in Pakistan qualified to diagnose autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
He was assisted by Ms. Tehreem Khan, Head of Maroof EITU. Their team provided guidance to dozens of parents on identifying early signs and supporting developmental needs.
The Maroof Dental Department also conducted free dental screenings led by Dr. Maira Nazim, offering valuable oral health consultations and distributing discounted care vouchers to promote dental hygiene among families.
Ms. Rubina Afzal, Head Corporate – Global Projects and Programs at MIH, said , “This isn’t just an event it’s a heartfelt effort to bring visibility to the needs of children with autism and their families."
"Through this free two-day camp, we’ve offered more than just consultations. We've offered listening ears, open hearts, and a space where every child is seen and supported.”
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..
National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade
MIH conducts free Autism camp
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law ..
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Sindh women's softball team trials on April 20 in Karachi
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent envi ..
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff
Hot weather forecast for Lahore
More Stories From Health
-
MIH conducts free Autism camp2 minutes ago
-
‘Pyari Beti’ initiative: MBBS students to earn marks through community service5 days ago
-
World Homeopathy Day on April 107 days ago
-
TB awareness symposium held in Kohat8 days ago
-
Pakistan to export female nurses staff to Malaysia8 days ago
-
UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, and revival of grand rounds8 days ago
-
Punjab’s 1st govt cancer hospital to gain legal status as separate entity12 days ago
-
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique pays surprise visit to General Hospital, reviews f ..13 days ago
-
DC Chiniot visits District Headquarters Hospital21 days ago
-
Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth: researchers22 days ago
-
Awareness seminar on TB held22 days ago
-
PM secretariat illuminated to mark World TB Day23 days ago