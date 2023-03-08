(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Maroof International Hospital's (MIH) Cardiovascular Centre on Wednesday arranged a women's heart health awareness session to educate people about the prevention and treatment aspects of Cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Addressing the event, the Head of the Department, Dr Mir Waheed said that the hospital has a full spectrum of holistic cardiac care services for patients.

He said that the hospital is committed to provide the best healthcare in the region with an aim to ensure a standard of care which is world-class. He added state-of-the-art facilities are available at Maroof Cardiovascular Centre.

He said that the centre is fully equipped with all the required specialized equipment to be used for the critical care of the patients. He added the centre offers its services 24 hours a day with having a team of expert doctors and paramedical staff to serve the patients.

Head of the Cardiology Department, Dr Omar Idris Mufti said that various awareness activities were arranged with an aim to educate people, especially women to care for themselves and empower them in their health care decisions.

He said that cardiologists and surgeons have an important role in initiatives for women's heart health as women's heart health often differs from men's in terms of disease onset, presentation of symptoms, diagnostic disparities and patient outcomes.

He said that as per WHO report, 12 patients die every hour in Pakistan due to heart attack. He added as per another report, 30 percent of deaths in Pakistan are happened due to cardiac arrest.

He added there is a need to educate people about immediate treatment for such patients to avoid future medical complications. He also urged to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent heart disease besides taking a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Dr Habib Ahmed Khan said that high cholesterol level is a major risk for cardiac arrest and urged people to regularly check their cholesterol level to prevent heart diseases. He said that a normal level of cholesterol is good but an excessive amount is dangerous.

Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon Dr Mahim Malik said that there is a need to pay focus to congenital heart issues in the country as one in 10,000 newborns has a congenital heart problem while 50,000 to 80,000 babies are born every year with such complications however 80 percent of such problems are curable.

Dr Imran Ghani, Dr Noman Izhar, Dr Tayaba, Dr Marukh Zahoor, Dr Noman Izhar also spoke on high blood pressure, the rising trend of coronary artery disease and CABG in women, and high cholesterol level.