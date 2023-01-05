UrduPoint.com

MIH Signs MoU To Provide Free Medical Services To Needy People

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 10:25 PM

MIH signs MoU to provide free medical services to needy people

Maroof International Hospital (MIH) and Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make joint efforts to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to the destitute people of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):Maroof International Hospital (MIH) and Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make joint efforts to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to the destitute people of the country.

The MoU was signed by CEO MIH Haroon Naseer and President EO Hasan Y. Rizvi. On the occasion, both said that many deserving people need our support and we will provide them best medical assistance through a joint venture for humanity.

CEO of Maroof Hospital Haroon Naseer said that the hospital has launched many projects from its trust to help deserving people, particularly in the health sector. He added this partnership will help further increase healthcare services for poor people in the country.

He said that the media has an important role in creating awareness about diseases and educating people about the prevention aspects of diseases.

He added the hospital will also sign an agreement with National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad to provide health services to media persons.

President Entrepreneurs' Organization Hasan Y. Rizvi said that their organization is a global, peer-to-peer network of business founders and builders stretched across 70 countries with over 17,000 members who gain wisdom and support.

He said that members of EO develop and grow through meaningful relationships based on trust and respect. "We expand that growth and share it with partners by aligning with world-class organizations that share similar values."He said that engaging media as a major partner is also part of this agreement to effectively run health awareness drives in the country.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Poor Media From Agreement Share Best

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts country’s various parts

Earthquake jolts country’s various parts

6 minutes ago
 Implementation of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ ..

Implementation of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to begin immediately, says Hel ..

13 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes on increasing IT exports to $15b by ..

PM emphasizes on increasing IT exports to $15b by 2025

15 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi messag ..

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi message on Kashmiris' right to self ..

8 minutes ago
 PM terms UK Pakistan’s largest European trading ..

PM terms UK Pakistan’s largest European trading partner

23 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Ordered Army to Impo ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ordered Army to Impose 36-Hour Christmas Truce Wit ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.