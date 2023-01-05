MIH signs MoU to provide free medical services to needy people

Maroof International Hospital (MIH) and Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make joint efforts to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to the destitute people of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):Maroof International Hospital (MIH) and Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make joint efforts to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to the destitute people of the country.

The MoU was signed by CEO MIH Haroon Naseer and President EO Hasan Y. Rizvi. On the occasion, both said that many deserving people need our support and we will provide them best medical assistance through a joint venture for humanity.

CEO of Maroof Hospital Haroon Naseer said that the hospital has launched many projects from its trust to help deserving people, particularly in the health sector. He added this partnership will help further increase healthcare services for poor people in the country.

He said that the media has an important role in creating awareness about diseases and educating people about the prevention aspects of diseases.

He added the hospital will also sign an agreement with National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad to provide health services to media persons.

President Entrepreneurs' Organization Hasan Y. Rizvi said that their organization is a global, peer-to-peer network of business founders and builders stretched across 70 countries with over 17,000 members who gain wisdom and support.

He said that members of EO develop and grow through meaningful relationships based on trust and respect. "We expand that growth and share it with partners by aligning with world-class organizations that share similar values."He said that engaging media as a major partner is also part of this agreement to effectively run health awareness drives in the country.