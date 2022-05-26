Millions more Australians eligible for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose

UrduPoint.com

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Millions more Australians are eligible for a fourth coronavirus vaccine dose after the country's peak immunization body expanded access.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) on Wednesday said Australians with health conditions including cancers, diabetes, chronic lung and liver disease or a disability would be eligible for a winter COVID-19 booster vaccine.

The move, which is expected to allow more than 1.5 million people to receive a fourth vaccine dose from May 30, comes ahead of an expected winter surge in COVID-19 infections.

Previously only people aged 65 and over, severely immunocompromised people, Indigenous Australians aged 50 and over and those in aged or disability care had been eligible for the fourth dose.

Katy Gallagher, who is serving as the acting health minister in the incoming government's interim ministry, said the expansion would "limit or protect those who might get a severe disease.

However, ATAGI has not recommended a fourth booster for the entire population.

"The idea behind expanding the criteria has been to ensure that people who are at the greatest risk of severe infection, the worst end of COVID-19, are protected," Gallagher told reporters.

"The reason why it has not been expanded more across the general population is based on evidence."Australia on Thursday reported more than 46,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 70 deaths.

