UrduPoint.com

Millions Of Diabetics Can't Access The Insulin They Need: WHO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:43 PM

Millions of diabetics can't access the insulin they need: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decried the "vast access gaps" in the availability of insulin, a bedrock medicine for the treatment of diabetes, even 100 years after it was discovered

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) has decried the "vast access gaps" in the availability of insulin, a bedrock medicine for the treatment of diabetes, even 100 years after it was discovered.

In a report published on Friday to commemorate the milestone anniversary, the Geneva-based UN health agency stressed the need to cut prices and dramatically increase access to the life-saving medicine.

The report 'Keeping the 100-year-old promise � making insulin access universal' details the main barriers to accessing the lifesaving medicine, namely high prices, low availability of human insulin, a market dominated by just a few producers, and weak health systems.

Insulin is the "bedrock" of diabetes treatment, and WHO is working with countries and manufacturers to expand access to everyone who needs it.

"The scientists who discovered insulin 100 years ago refused to profit from their discovery and sold the patent for just one Dollar," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the UN agency.

"Unfortunately, that gesture of solidarity has been overtaken by a multi-billion-dollar business that has created vast access gaps." Diabetes is characterized by elevated levels of blood sugar which over time, can cause serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves.

There are two forms of the disease. Type 1 diabetes, previously known as juvenile diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. For nine million people worldwide living with type 1 diabetes, having access to insulin turns the disease into a manageable condition.

The most common form of diabetes, type 2, is usually found in adults. It occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't make enough of it.

WHO said for more than 60 million people living with type 2 diabetes, insulin is essential to reduce the risk of kidney failure, blindness and amputation.

However, one in two people who need the medicine do not get it.

While diabetes is increasing in low and middle-income countries, their consumption of insulin has not kept up with the growing disease burden.

Even though three in four people who have type 2 diabetes live outside of North America and Europe, they account for less than 40 per cent of revenue from insulin sales.

The report outlines measures to improve access to insulin and related products.

Actions include boosting human insulin production and supply, and diversifying manufacturing of biosimilar products to create competition and reduce prices.

WHO explained that global markets have shifted from human insulin, which can be produced at relatively low cost, to pricier synthetic insulins, which can be up to three times more expensive.

The UN agency called for improved affordability by regulating prices and mark-ups through pooled procurement and greater price transparency, and promoting local manufacturing capacity in under-served regions.

At the same time, research and development (R&D) should be centred on the needs of low and middle-income countries, while increased access to insulin should be accompanied by prompt diagnosis along with access to affordable devices for injecting the medicine and monitoring blood sugar.

WHO has worked with the industry to address some of the barriers to the availability of insulin, related medicines and technologies, through holding dialogues with business associations and manufacturers.

This has resulted in several commitments by the industry, which range from developing a policy blueprint for improving access to biosimilars of insulin, to participating in WHO's prequalification programme for insulin, glucose meters, test strips and diagnostic tools.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Dollar Europe Same Price Market From Industry Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

COP26 talks stumble on climate cash 'cliffhanger'

COP26 talks stumble on climate cash 'cliffhanger'

3 minutes ago
 Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly ..

Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly 20 months

3 minutes ago
 Duterte's daughter Sara to run for Philippines vic ..

Duterte's daughter Sara to run for Philippines vice president

3 minutes ago
 Russia has 'nothing to do' with Belarus-Poland bor ..

Russia has 'nothing to do' with Belarus-Poland border crisis: Putin

9 minutes ago
 Pak Army to organize free medical camp in Badin on ..

Pak Army to organize free medical camp in Badin on 16 November

9 minutes ago
 No increase in fertilizer prices, black-marketers ..

No increase in fertilizer prices, black-marketers to be punished strictly: Huss ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.