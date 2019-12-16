Minister apprised of DFAT-UNFPA collaboration in maternal, reproductive health projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan met with representatives of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of Australian Government, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Medical Corps here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan met with representatives of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of Australian Government , the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Medical Corps here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jamil, Director General Health Services Arshad Khan, First Secretary Development Co-operations Australian High Commission, Anna Dyson and other relevant officials.

The provincial health minister was apprised of DFAT and UNFPA collaboration in projects of maternal and reproductive health in district Peshawar and Khyber for Afghan refugees residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister was informed that with support of DFAT and UNFPA, International Medical Corps provide maternal and reproductive health services at Bara THQ Hospital, Civil Hospital Jamrud, and BHU Masjid Ali in Khyber district while at BHU Urmar Payan and Phando BHU in Peshawar.

Under the project, so far medicine worth Rs.4231863 has been provided, Rs. 986549 spent on renovation of Bara and Jamrud's labor room while Rs.3802415 provided for provision of medical and non-medical items for all the medical facilities.

Similarly, over one crore worth of reproductive health kits have also been provided under the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hisham said provision of best medical services to the people was top priority of the government and special measures were underway to further improve the health care system in all the districts of the province, including the remote areas.

The minister said reforms had been introduced in the health care which led to significant improvement in the health sector.

The health department had introduced placement policy for doctors under which they would have to serve for atleast two years in their districts of domicile, he stated. He said database of doctors in the hospitals of the province had been developed with the help of USAID.

"Inventory Management System has been implemented in four districts and will ensure implementation of this system by March next year throughout the province," minister health added.

The heal minister thanked all stakeholders and called for further cooperation in health sector by international partners.