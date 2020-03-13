Minister confirms 21 cases of Coronavirus in Karachi

Indh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has offered reward for the development of antidote to coronavirus that has been confirmed as pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has offered reward for the development of antidote to coronavirus that has been confirmed as pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a statement on Friday, he said that any research institute or research student would develop an antidote to the coronovirus and which proved to be a complete cure against the it would not only be rewarded but also the Sindh government would bear the entire cost of its research.

So far there have been 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Karachi, he said.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the meetings of Task Force constituted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to address the situation created after the outbreak of the coronavirus were being convened on a daily basis.

Adding that every meeting is reviewing the situation in-detail and taking decisions accordingly.

he provincial minister said that still the situation was under control as the Sindh government was taking all necessary steps in this regard.

He also expressed his hope that the world would get rid of this pandemic soon.