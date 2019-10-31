Minister directs CEOs health to monitor treatment facilities for Tezgam victims

On the direction of Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, emergency has been declared in government hospitals of Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts to ensure the best healthcare facilities to the injured of the Tezgam Express incident

She also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the tragedy.

She directed that CEOs (health) of Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts personally monitor healthcare facilities being provided to the injured.

She directed to display lists of the injured and deceased in the hospitals to facilitate their families.