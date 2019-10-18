UrduPoint.com
Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Reviews Health Projects

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:08 PM

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting reviewed progress on various ongoing development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting reviewed progress on various ongoing development projects.

Chief planning officers Abdul Haq informed the minister in detail regarding progress on projects in various government sector hospitals.

She directed to complete the projects as early as possible.

The ongoing development schemes include up-gradation of the outdoor ward of Services Hospital and procurement of medical equipments for different departments, construction of phase-III of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, improvement in the infrastructure of General Hospital, construction of cardiac surgery and institute of Paediatric Cardiology in Children Hospital, construction of the University of Child Health, construction of second unit of Neonatology in Children Hospital and procurement of furniture and transport for the nursing hostel of KEMU.

Similarly, construction of Muridke the campus of KEMU, up-gradation of emergencies of the hospitals affiliated with KEMU, strengthening of neurosurgery department in Mayo Hospital, construction of the medical tower in Jinnah Hospital, strengthening of the neurosurgery department in Jinnah Hospital, mother & child hospital in Ganga Ram Hospital and some other projects.

