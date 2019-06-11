UrduPoint.com
Minister Food Visits Kidney Center At BVH

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:46 PM



BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry paid a surprise visit to Kidney Center of Bahawal Victoria Hospital here today.

He visited various sections of Kidney Center including kidney wards, dialysis unit, water treatment plant for dialysis, airconditioning unit, and side rooms.

The minister talked to the patients and attendants and inquired about facilities being provided at the center.

Head of Urology Department Dr. Shafqat Ali Tabassum briefed about the performance of Kidney Center.

He told that the center was started in the year 2015 and at present more than 30,000 patients are provided the facility of kidney dialysis, free of cost.

He further told that this year 44000 patients have been treated at outdoor and 11000 were provided dialysis facility.

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Dr. Javed Iqbal and Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Aziz-ur-Rehman were also present at the occasion.

