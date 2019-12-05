Minister for doctors to serve ailing humanity: Dr Yasmeen Rashid

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid urged doctors to utilise their capabilities and energies for serving the ailing humanity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid urged doctors to utilise their capabilities and energies for serving the ailing humanity.

She stated this while addressing the participants of the second convocation of the Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chairman board of Directors Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Prof Dr Eice Muhammad, Principal KMSMC Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood Rehan, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University (GCWU) Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar were also present.

She said serving the ailing humanity was a great blessing, adding that effective and positive policies of the government were now bearing fruits and the health sector was improving day by day.

She said the government was making all out sincere efforts for ensuring provision of advanced medical facilities to people at local level.

Later, she distributed medals among the brilliant students for their outstanding performance.