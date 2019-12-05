UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Doctors To Serve Ailing Humanity: Dr Yasmeen Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:23 PM

Minister for doctors to serve ailing humanity: Dr Yasmeen Rashid

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid urged doctors to utilise their capabilities and energies for serving the ailing humanity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid urged doctors to utilise their capabilities and energies for serving the ailing humanity.

She stated this while addressing the participants of the second convocation of the Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chairman board of Directors Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Prof Dr Eice Muhammad, Principal KMSMC Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood Rehan, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University (GCWU) Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar were also present.

She said serving the ailing humanity was a great blessing, adding that effective and positive policies of the government were now bearing fruits and the health sector was improving day by day.

She said the government was making all out sincere efforts for ensuring provision of advanced medical facilities to people at local level.

Later, she distributed medals among the brilliant students for their outstanding performance.

Related Topics

Education Rashid Sialkot Women All Government

Recent Stories

Kazakh President, German Chancellor Discuss Bilate ..

2 minutes ago

Incoming SPD Co-Leader Says Ruling Coalition Will ..

2 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Progamme launched at Women University ..

2 minutes ago

S. Arabia to grant citizenship to professionals

2 minutes ago

Awareness seminar held on National Voters Day

9 minutes ago

Lahore High Court disposes of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.