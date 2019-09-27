Minister for expediting anti-dengue measures

Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi on Friday issued instructions to the department to expedite measures to combat dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi on Friday issued instructions to the department to expedite measures to combat dengue

Similarly, special measures be taken to stop possible larva growth in tyre shops situated at bus stands in the province, said in a statement issued here.

The minister directed the officials concerned at district level to pay regular visits to bus stands to review anti-dengue measures.

He also directed the district regional transport authorities to coordinate with local transporters and municipal committees to monitor anti dengue activities.

He warned the officials that no leniency would be tolerated in anti dengue campaign.