Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Visits Isolation Ward

Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid visits isolation ward

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and inspected the facilities being provided at the Corona Isolation Ward

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and inspected the facilities being provided at the Corona Isolation Ward.

Principal SIMS Prof Mehmud Ayaz and Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar gave detailed briefing to the minister on the measures adopted in the wake of increasing threat of coronavirus in the province.

The minister expressed satisfaction on availability of facilities at the ward and said the government was utilising all available resources to ensure provision of best quality services.

"We are ensuring implementation of the SOPs [standard operating procedures] for treatment. Through a monitoring cell, all facilities are sharing updates among themselves and all stakeholders on coronavirus threat regularly," the minister said.

In her message, she said that the public must observe precautionary measures, especially those related to hand washing.

