UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Inaugurates 6 Govt Dispensaries In Remote Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:56 PM

Minister inaugurates 6 govt dispensaries in remote areas

Minister for Health and Population welfare Azraa Fazal Pechuho has inaugurated 6 government dispensaries in remote areas of Daahli and chhachrro on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Health and Population welfare Azraa Fazal Pechuho has inaugurated 6 government dispensaries in remote areas of Daahli and chhachrro on Saturday.

According to details in a bid to provide better health care facilities to ailing peoples .

Minister for Health Minister Azraa fazal pechuho inaugurated mother and child care centres in 6 dispensaries. Talking to Media after inauguration of Mother and Child care centres she said that sindh govt taking all out efforts to provide health facilities to the door step of ailing people.

Related Topics

Sindh Media All Government

Recent Stories

Lahore Waste Management Company MD reviews cleanli ..

2 minutes ago

Safdar's bail petition dismissed

3 minutes ago

PML-N to observe black day on Kashimir day

3 minutes ago

Ejaz in front at the end of 2nd round of Punjab Ji ..

3 minutes ago

Realme XT launched in Pakistan

15 minutes ago

Pak Services volleyball gets bronze medal in World ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.