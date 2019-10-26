Minister inaugurates 6 govt dispensaries in remote areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Health and Population welfare Azraa Fazal Pechuho has inaugurated 6 government dispensaries in remote areas of Daahli and chhachrro on Saturday.

According to details in a bid to provide better health care facilities to ailing peoples .

Minister for Health Minister Azraa fazal pechuho inaugurated mother and child care centres in 6 dispensaries. Talking to Media after inauguration of Mother and Child care centres she said that sindh govt taking all out efforts to provide health facilities to the door step of ailing people.