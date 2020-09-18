UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates Blood Donation Camp

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:46 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine inaugurated a free blood donation camp for thalassemia children here at PCSIR Housing Society Phase II, on Friday

The camp was set up by the Rotary Club for Lahore South, Phoenix Foundation with collaboration of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, and management of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) at the Medical Centre in Phase II, while a large number of people get themselves tested for the disease.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said that after lifting of the pandemic restrictions, the Punjab government has sped up humanitarian and welfare works with new passion. He said that normally the price of test was almost Rs 10,000, but at the special camp people were getting test facility free of cost.

He said Punjab Heath Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid did a great job for thalassemic children and was paying special attention to the disease prevention.

He said that the Punjab government had taken various steps for protection of children.

The minister also paid tribute to the Pakistan Red Crescent and Phoenix Foundation teams for organising the camp and hoped that charity work would continue in future also.

Phoenix Foundation head Dr Noor-ul-Zaman said that according to a report, 8,000 to 12,000 children in Pakistan were suffering from the disease while the only solution to the disease was blood transfusion. Due to corona, the process of blood transfusion was badly affected. He appealed to people, especially youth, to participate in the camp and donate blood for patients.

Later, the provincial minister, accompanied by Dr Noor-ul-Zaman inspected the Society Clinic in detail and inspected all facilities being provided to patients. He also met the youth who donated blood at the camp and appreciated their service to humanity.

