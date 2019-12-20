Minister inaugurates Chief Minister Health Nutrition Screening Programme across province

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Yasmin Rashid here Friday said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and directions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, School Health Nutrition Screening programme has been started across the province

The blood screening programme has been started from Sargodha division and under the programme screening of more than fifty thousand students in public sector schools across the province would be completed.

Talking to inauguration ceremony of Chief Minister School Health Nutrition programme here at Government Higher Secondary School of Jewan Miana village she said that after screening, nutritional requirements of students would be assured so that they could live healthy life.

The Punjab's education Minister Dr Murad Ras, Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Iftikhar Hussain, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, officials of district administration and other concerned people were also present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin said that screening programme was started as pilot project in the central Model School Lahore after which the programme was completed successfully in eleven public sector schools in Lahore while now it has been launched across province.

She said that mobile units comprised of doctors, dispensers, ultrasound machines and X-ray machine have been shifted to all nine divisions in the province and all facilities of screening were also available in the mobile free of cost.

After screening report of the students, they will be referred to nearest government hospitals where free medical facilities along with free medicines would be provided to them, she added.

She further briefed that in second phase of programme students of private schools would also be provided such facility and proper nutritional arrangements would also be arranged for these students.

In next two years period, the health history of 50,000 students would be made computerized and every students would also be delivered Health cards to get free medical facilities from any hospital.

She said that all out efforts were being made in the health sector for which the health department has recruited 26,000 employees including 14,000 Doctors, 5000 Nurses, and 5000 Para-medical staff while hiring process of 10,000 staffers was also underway.

She told that 1720 Nutrition Supervisors have only assigned the duties of blood screening adding that health staff would also be completed in all hospitals in next few months.

Total nine new hospitals were also being established in the province and out of total eight hospitals were being constructed in the backward areas.

She said that so far more than 50,000 health cards have been distributed in the province and according to a report more than 115,000 people have received free medical facilities through cards.

She added that 7.2 million deserving people were also availing health facilities under Health services programme in 28 districts.

The Education minister said that biggest programme regarding health of children has been launched now so it was sole responsibility of the teachers and students to make programme successful. He said that after winter holidays, teachers would also be appointed on all vacant seats in government schools.

The minister for labour also appreciated the programme and urged masses to take advantage of Punjab's government initiative.