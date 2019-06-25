UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates Free Mobile Health Unit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:50 PM

Minister inaugurates free mobile health unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid inaugurated a free mobile health unit here at Gulshan-e-Ravi on Tuesday and termed it a gift for the residents of the area.

Later, talking to the media persons, she said that the PTI government was taking all possible measures to solve poeple's problems at their doorsteps, citing that mobile unit would facilitate approximately 200,000 patients, who could get free-of-cost facilities of X-ray, ultrasound, all blood tests, ECG, oxygen and medicines from this health unit.

She was of the view that non-availability of such basic facilities in this thickly populated area of the provincial capital exposed the former corrupt rulers' commitment towards public issues.

She mentioned that PTI government had so far distributed Sehat Insaf Cards in seven districts of Punjab and its scope would be extended to all districts of the province, asserting that special persons and workers, registered with Social Security Department, would also be facilitated with Sehat Insaf Card.

To a question, she said that increase in health budget by the present government was very painful for opposition, and the past rulers of 'Model Town' could not digest the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

"We are all committed to fulfilling all commitments made with public under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, besides ensuring 100 per cent utilization of public taxes on public."

