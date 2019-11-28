Minister inaugurates laboratory, CT Scan machine at PRCTH Kasur

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a laboratory equipped with the latest machinery and CT scan machine at Pak Red Crescent Teaching Hospital (PRCTH) Kasur on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a laboratory equipped with the latest machinery and CT scan machine at Pak Red Crescent Teaching Hospital (PRCTH) Kasur on Thursday.

The administration presented details regarding provision of facilities being provided to patients in the PRCTH ,said a handout issued here.

Dr Yasmin Rashid visited different wards of the hospital and inquired after patients.

Addressing the participants during an inaugural ceremony, Dr Yasmin Rashid said the government was endeavouring to provide the best treatment facilities to patients.

She said the Punjab government was utilising all possible resources to provide ease and comfort in the healthsector across Punjab.