Minister inaugurates newly Cancer Ward in BMC Quetta

Provincial Minister for Communication and Work (C&W) Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani on Friday inaugurated a new cancer ward at Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Work (C&W) Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani on Friday inaugurated a new cancer ward at Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital.

On the occasion, Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar, Secretary Health Hafize Majid, senior doctors and other officials were present, said press release issued here.

He said current provincial government headed by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal is taking necessary steps to provide best health facilities to people under top strategy.

"In this regard, concert measures are being taken to provide additional wards, medicines and other essential equipment for ensuring treatment of cancer patients and other serious diseases of patients, so that people suffering from these dangerous diseases cannot face any difficulty during timely treatment", he said.

Provincial Minister also visited various part of cancer ward and Thalassemia ward and met patients to inquire after health of them.

Where, provincial minister was also briefed about provision of treatment facilities to thalassemia patients in detail, on which he appreciated staffs including efforts of doctors in this regard.