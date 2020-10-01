UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Lays Foundation Of Different Projects In Khwaja Farid Social Security Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:27 PM

Minister lays foundation of different projects in Khwaja Farid Social Security Hospital

Provincial minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed laid foundation of general ward of Khwaja Farid Social Security Hospital, with holding inauguration of its Surgical Ward, Labor Room and Emergency Ward after paying visit here Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed laid foundation of general ward of Khwaja Farid Social Security Hospital, with holding inauguration of its Surgical Ward, Labor Room and Emergency Ward after paying visit here Thursday.

He also laid foundation of its cardiac block consisting of 25 beds to be spread with three-storey emergency ward, outdoor, ICU and CCU wards.

Talking to media persons after inauguration, the minister said cardiac ward would offer modern medical treatment and facilities to the patients coming from across the region.

He said it would be completed in record time period of three months.

He said social security dispensaries were being upgraded to medical centers. He said children of brick kiln laborers would be helped out in educational field after getting agreement with Punjab education Foundation. Ansar Majeed also planted a celebratory sapling inside premises of Khawaja Farid Security Hospital.

Related Topics

Visit Media From Agreement Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

President seeks role of MPs, media in breast cance ..

40 seconds ago

Constable shot dead in Hangu

42 seconds ago

World's Teachers Day to be marked on Monday

44 seconds ago

NAB manages Rs 3,841.902 mln recoveries during 201 ..

47 seconds ago

New training syllabus for ASP approved

4 minutes ago

Ricky Ponting, Babar Azam are my favorite, says Ab ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.