Minister lays foundation of different projects in Khwaja Farid Social Security Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed laid foundation of general ward of Khwaja Farid Social Security Hospital, with holding inauguration of its Surgical Ward, Labor Room and Emergency Ward after paying visit here Thursday.

He also laid foundation of its cardiac block consisting of 25 beds to be spread with three-storey emergency ward, outdoor, ICU and CCU wards.

Talking to media persons after inauguration, the minister said cardiac ward would offer modern medical treatment and facilities to the patients coming from across the region.

He said it would be completed in record time period of three months.

He said social security dispensaries were being upgraded to medical centers. He said children of brick kiln laborers would be helped out in educational field after getting agreement with Punjab education Foundation. Ansar Majeed also planted a celebratory sapling inside premises of Khawaja Farid Security Hospital.