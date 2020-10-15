Minister of human rights meets delegation of mental health experts and discuss initiating series of efforts regarding human rights of people in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th September, 2020) People suffering from mental health conditions are unfortunate radiculed to an extent that getting treatment for depression and related illnesses have become a taboo which makes an individual high risk for even suicide.

Unfortunate people having a severe mental health disorder like dementia, psychosis, mood disorders, severe depressive disorders are at high risk for bullying, denial of even basic rights like share in property, getting right treatment even food and water, unfortunately the ones having a psychotic disorder become a victim of sexual harassment along with social harassments.

Hence after a great wait, minister of human rights was called upon by a delegation mental health experts to

initiate series of efforts regarding human rights of people in Pakistan. Federal minister Prof. Dr. Mowaddat H Rana, Dr. Seniya Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Tahir Khalily, myself, Mr. Shamsher, Mr. Basharat Hussain sb, were present who stressed upon:

1. Discrimination to be identified against mental health patients by not being added in health patients in PM Sehat Insaf Card with regards to psychological and psychiatry based treatments, categorically mentioning that except mental health patients treatment is available for all.



2. Strict standards for evidence based treatment of people be ensured for those patients under rehabilitation and relevent psychiatry disorder treatments, as many businessmen have started a business of rehabilitation unfortunately which doesn't have supervision of a psychiatrist.

3. Rights to be properly given to humans and people having mental health conditions and ensured by the state,

4. Health authority and tribunal work proceedings, as per the law and their implementation.

Detail points were given in printed and published form also to honorable federal minister Dr. Shireen Mazari. Dr. Mazari assured to take this to task and assured for proper plan of action with regards to making and provisiin of mental health rights and stopping of further exploitation of rights of the mentally ill after workup.

Also the delegation emphasized that by doing this Pakistan will achieve a SDG requirement also.

Participants:

Federal Minister Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari, Prof. Dr. Mowaddat H. Rana, Prof. Dr. Tahir Khalily, Dr. Ehsan Naveed Irfan, Mr. Shamsher, Mr. Basharat Hussain