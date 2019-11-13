Minister orders additional grant to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed to grant additional budget to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

These directives were issued while presiding over a meeting in Specialized Healthcare & Medical education.

Special Secretary Development Nadir Chatha, Additional Secretary Development Asif Tufail, Dr Asim from RIC and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Dr Asim briefed the minister regarding the medical facilities being provided to the patients and working of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology was providing best and modern healthcare facilities to the patients.

Thousands of patients were being benefited from RIC. She said RIC was being further upgraded.