Minister orders for repairing out of order equipments in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid directed all MSs of public sector hospitals of the province to send her lists and details about performance of the bio-medical equipments of their respective hospital.

She said that out of order machinery would be replaced immediately from government hospitals. MRI, ultrasound and other machinery should be repaired to provide relief to patients in the government sector hospitals, she added.

The minister said that departments concerned should prepare lists for procuring new machinery in schemes of annual development budget.